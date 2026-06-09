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Mansions for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

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Germasogeia
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3 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
An excellent opportunity to own a beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette in the prestigi…
$919,308
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4 bedroom Mansion in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Luxury beachfront maisonette for sale in the Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol. This fully …
$951,883
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Discover contemporary Mediterranean living in the prestigious Royal Gardens Okia — a beautif…
$591,948
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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