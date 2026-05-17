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Mansions for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Luxury beachfront maisonette for sale in the Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol. This fully …
$951,883
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Discover contemporary Mediterranean living in the prestigious Royal Gardens Okia — a beautif…
$609,821
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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