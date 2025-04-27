Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

15 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$3,27M
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa, which is located near to the Akamas Peninsula, provides privacy and…
$1,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$2,51M
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$1,68M
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 147 m²
A beautiful seaside holiday complex offering ideal properties for sale in Polis, Cyprus.The …
$510,376
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
5 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 495 m²
This beachfront asset is  modern residence located on the sandy beaches of Polis Chrysochous…
$3,81M
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$1,66M
House in Pomos, Cyprus
House
Pomos, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
A Contemporary and spacious property, this villa includes a variety of designer and high-end…
$1,74M
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
This three-bedroom villa will be meticulously crafted to exacting standards, utilizing only …
$1,31M
5 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 536 m²
A modern residence located on the sandy beaches of Cyprus in Polis Chrysochous,  is carefull…
$4,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$3,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views at 100 meters from the beach, …
$820,528
