Pool Houses for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

13 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$3,27M
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa, which is located near to the Akamas Peninsula, provides privacy and…
$1,74M
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
A modern villa in the picturesque area of ​​Polis, located on the coast of Cyprus.Main chara…
$522,774
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$2,51M
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$1,68M
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 147 m²
A beautiful seaside holiday complex offering ideal properties for sale in Polis, Cyprus.The …
$510,376
5 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 495 m²
This beachfront asset is  modern residence located on the sandy beaches of Polis Chrysochous…
$3,81M
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$1,66M
3 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
This three-bedroom villa will be meticulously crafted to exacting standards, utilizing only …
$1,31M
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 541 m²
The contemporary residences are the perfect combination of privacy and unique location of th…
$1,91M
5 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 536 m²
A modern residence located on the sandy beaches of Cyprus in Polis Chrysochous,  is carefull…
$4,14M
3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 207 m²
A seaside luxury incoplete villa located in Latchi area. It has a covered area of 207sqm and…
$1,09M
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$3,27M
