Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
clear Opisaniye Kompleks iz 7 zamechatel'nykh taunkhausov s obshchim basseynom, 2 spal'ny…
$198,690
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This ready-to-move-in 3-bedroom townhouse is designed for functional and comfortable living,…
$284,511
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go