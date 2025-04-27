Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Polis
9
Polis Chrysochous
100
Androlikou
14
193 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
This exclusive beachfront property is situated in Cyprus, nestled near the captivating Akama…
$3,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Argaka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Argaka Village 6 Villa No.2 is a 4 bedroom villa for sale in Polis. Built to the highest sta…
$545,986
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Nestled adjacent to the Cyprus Peninsula, this four-bedroom villa provides a sanctuary of pr…
$1,63M
3 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus We offer s…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 26 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$581,772
4 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This four bedroom villa, which is located near to the Akamas Peninsula, provides privacy and…
$1,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 201 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 2 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$564,329
3 bedroom house in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
3-bedroom house with a swimming pool in Neo Chorio. The house has a covered area of 220sqm a…
$1,36M
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus We offer villas with wooden pe…
$508,619
2 bedroom house in Androlikou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Androlikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
This property was created to complement and improve the way of life offered by its outstandi…
$670,371
3 bedroom house in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
The property is a beachfront luxury villa in Latsi, Pafos, forming part of the seafront proj…
$1,58M
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
A modern villa in the picturesque area of ​​Polis, located on the coast of Cyprus.Main chara…
$522,774
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Nestled in a prestigious neighborhood, this residence is the epitome of elegance and conveni…
$1,28M
4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a high-q…
$1,63M
4 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With …
$632,992
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Paphos. Ready to move in. Common swimming pool and ni…
$197,585
5 bedroom house in Pomos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pomos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Unique villa surrounded with unparallel natural beauty in the area of Pomos.Custom design on…
$3,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 6 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$581,594
4 bedroom house in Argaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The project is located in the picturesque village of Argaka. Comprising of 3 & 4 bedroom vil…
$524,796
3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$705,738
3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With a…
$701,395
4 bedroom house in Argaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
This Property is located in Argaka, which is part of the picturesque district of Polis. Just…
$7,60M
3 bedroom house in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Nestled in a prestigious neighborhood, this residence is the epitome of elegance and conveni…
$1,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 17 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$663,599
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pools and a garden in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We offer …
$135,849
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 1 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$533,038
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Two bedroom ground floor aparmtnets located in Poli Chrysochou The apartment consist of open…
$264,283
4 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Experience luxury living at its finest with this amazing four-bedroom villa, now available f…
$1,88M
4 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
This villas is an elite complex of premium villas on the first line to the sea in Latchi, 1.…
$3,18M
3 bedroom house in Prodromi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Prodromi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
A stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom villa located on an exclusive, gated development offering h…
$490,759
