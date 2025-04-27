Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Polis
3
Polis Chrysochous
13
Villa Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Argaka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Argaka Village 6 Villa No.2 is a 4 bedroom villa for sale in Polis. Built to the highest sta…
$545,986
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 26 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$581,772
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 201 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 2 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$564,329
Leave a request
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
A modern villa in the picturesque area of ​​Polis, located on the coast of Cyprus.Main chara…
$522,774
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 6 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$581,594
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 17 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$663,599
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 1 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$533,038
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
These 4-bedroom contemporary styled Villa’s located just 100 meters from the beach and less …
$828,760
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 28 is a beautiful coastal countryside 4 bedroom villa for sale in…
$629,071
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Prodromi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Prodromi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
For sale 3 bedroom villa in Polis, Paphos. Ready to move in. Private swimming pool and nice…
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 18 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$564,329
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yialia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yialia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This stunning 2-bedroom villa masterfully combines modern architecture with traditional Cypr…
$637,305
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 199 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 27 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$581,594
Leave a request
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 147 m²
A beautiful seaside holiday complex offering ideal properties for sale in Polis, Cyprus.The …
$510,376
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 13 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$581,594
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
These 4-bedroom contemporary styled Villa’s located just 100 meters from the beach and less …
$833,150
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 553 m²
Calma Beachfront Villas are modern residences located on the sandy beaches of Latchi in Poli…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 24 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa in the famo…
$581,594
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 12 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$611,994
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 23 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa in the famo…
$643,098
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 31 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$617,201
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 3 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in …
$697,049
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 21 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$583,752
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 15 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$652,809
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 16 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$663,803
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Surrounded by citrus orchards and boasting magnificent views of the Akamas Peninsular where …
$496,158
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
Agnades Village, Villa No. 22 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 bedroom villa for sale in…
$574,040
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 799 m²
Calma Beachfront Villas are modern residences located on the sandy beaches of Latchi in Poli…
$3,67M
Leave a request

Properties features in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go