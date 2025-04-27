Apartments Terraced for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus We offer s…
$1,58M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus We offer villas with wooden pe…
$508,619
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a high-q…
$1,63M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pools and a garden in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We offer …
$135,849
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Argaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Argaka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas close to beaches and the nature reserve, Argaka, Cyprus We offer villas w…
$416,160
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer townhouses with gardens a…
$195,623
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments and villas close to a golf club and the nature reserve, Polis, Cyprus …
$256,950
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606,486
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern villas with…
$2,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We of…
$230,601
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$2,29M
Leave a request

