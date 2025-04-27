Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Polis Chrysochous
25
Androlikou
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606,486
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Demos Polis Chrysochous

2 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go