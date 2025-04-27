Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Polis Chrysochous
25
Androlikou
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded complex of premium villas close to Akamas Nature Reserve, Paphos, Cyprus We offer s…
$1,58M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus We offer villas with wooden pe…
$508,619
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a high-q…
$1,63M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Paphos. Ready to move in. Common swimming pool and ni…
$197,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pools and a garden in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We offer …
$135,849
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Two bedroom ground floor aparmtnets located in Poli Chrysochou The apartment consist of open…
$264,283
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment combines traditional character with modern con…
$204,848
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$239,164
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$232,451
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Argaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Argaka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas close to beaches and the nature reserve, Argaka, Cyprus We offer villas w…
$416,160
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer townhouses with gardens a…
$195,623
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Apartment in a modern three-story residential complex consisting of 5 apartments, located in…
$399,459
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$241,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$248,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments and villas close to a golf club and the nature reserve, Polis, Cyprus …
$256,950
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$235,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
$606,486
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of beachfront villas with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern villas with…
$2,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$237,722
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$239,627
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and gardens in a prestigious area, Polis, Cyprus We of…
$230,601
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$2,29M
Leave a request
Apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Area 530 m²
An apartment complex located in a very attractive location in Polis Chrysochous, in Paphos. …
$526,589
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$225,940
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$228,671
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$232,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom ground floor aparmtnets located in Poli Chrysochou The apartment consist of open…
$236,237
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$245,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$241,289
Leave a request

Property types in Demos Polis Chrysochous

2 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go