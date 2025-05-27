Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
98
Oroklini
3
111 properties total found
Office 315 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 315 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 315 m²
Spacious office for sale in Kleima, Aradippu, LarnacaLocated in a prominent place, along one…
$740,798
Leave a request
Investment 4 051 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 4 051 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 4 051 m²
Large plot of land for industrial construction for sale in the industrial zone of Aradippu, …
$553,889
Leave a request
Shop 71 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 71 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
For sale a spacious shop in the area of the marina of Larnaca with documents of ownership,Lo…
$188,049
Leave a request
Shop 32 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 32 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 32 m²
Shop for sale in the area of Larnaca Marina with ownership documentsLocated in one of the bu…
$79,778
Leave a request
Office 233 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 233 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 233 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Shop 604 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 604 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 604 m²
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
$546,449
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
• Ground floor and Mezanine • Very central location • Easily accessible • Near schools, hote…
$203,804
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 78 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Shop for sale under construction in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The store consists of 60 …
$125,124
Leave a request
Office 165 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 165 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 165 m²
Is ideally situated on Tenedou Street, near Griva Digeni Avenue in the Saint George area. It…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 178 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 178 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 178 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$679,524
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 300 m²
A leasehold warehouse in the Industrial Zone of Aradippou. It consists of a two-storey showr…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Commercial property 484 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Commercial property 484 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 12
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 3
It is a residential building for sale with excellent ROI potential. Excellently located in …
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 94 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 94 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
Is ideally situated on Tenedou Street, near Griva Digeni Avenue in the Saint George area. It…
$556,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 1 580 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 580 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 580 m²
These are two residential buildings available for sale together. Excellently located in the …
$3,28M
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This property presents whole floor offices strategically situated just minutes away from Lar…
$810,733
Leave a request
Office 210 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$679,524
Leave a request
Shop 75 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Office 73 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 73 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 73 m²
An office for sale in city center of Larnaca. Sea view Covered area 73 sq.m. 2nd floor Park…
$325,725
Leave a request
Office 119 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 119 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca. This elegant buil…
$774,020
Leave a request
Shop 1 198 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 1 198 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 198 m²
The property is located in the “Koukouladies” locale about very close to the Ammochostos Sta…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Office 135 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 135 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 135 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$424,703
Leave a request
Office 185 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 185 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 185 m²
Located within Larnaca's bustling Port Area, this property presents whole floor offices conv…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Commercial building which is can be use as a shop, classrooms, even as a warehouse, in the c…
$1,417
Leave a request
Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$508,131
Leave a request
Investment 4 051 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 4 051 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 4 051 m²
Large plot of land for industrial construction in Aradippou Industrial Area, Larnaca for sal…
$543,958
Leave a request
Office 123 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 123 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 123 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$634,078
Leave a request
Investment 778 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 778 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Area 778 m²
Excellently located in the coastal town of Livadia, close to the sea, with easy and quick ac…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Office 169 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 169 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in a Luxurious Gated Complex in Limassol These exquisitely …
$551,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 295 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 295 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 295 m²
A ground floor retail unit in Larnaca.The shop comprises of an open plan retail space on the…
$551,969
Leave a request
Commercial property in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Commercial property
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 18
Number of floors 3
A unique project, located in an excellent area with high indicators of growth and near futur…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Demos Larnakas

hotels
offices
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go