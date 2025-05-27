Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
32
33 properties total found
Shop 71 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 71 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
For sale a spacious shop in the area of the marina of Larnaca with documents of ownership,Lo…
$188,049
Shop 32 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 32 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 32 m²
Shop for sale in the area of Larnaca Marina with ownership documentsLocated in one of the bu…
$79,778
Shop 604 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 604 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 604 m²
A former bank branch on a central avenue in Larnaca.It consists of a ground floor of 281sqm …
$546,449
Shop 80 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
• Ground floor and Mezanine • Very central location • Easily accessible • Near schools, hote…
$203,804
Shop 78 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Shop for sale under construction in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The store consists of 60 …
$125,124
Shop 75 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
$1,10M
Shop 1 198 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 1 198 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 198 m²
The property is located in the “Koukouladies” locale about very close to the Ammochostos Sta…
$1,09M
Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Commercial building which is can be use as a shop, classrooms, even as a warehouse, in the c…
$1,417
Shop 295 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 295 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 295 m²
A ground floor retail unit in Larnaca.The shop comprises of an open plan retail space on the…
$551,969
Shop 142 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 142 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
$522,122
Shop 222 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 222 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 222 m²
Shop with mezzanine in a central and lively location in Chrysopolitissa Quarter in Larnaca M…
$358,298
Shop 95 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 95 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Situated within the bustling New Mall area, renowned as the premier shopping and entertainme…
$414,132
Shop 157 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 157 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 157 m²
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca. This elegant buil…
$2,20M
Shop 51 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 51 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 51 m²
Explore exceptional retail prospects in Larnaca's vibrant city center with these shops posit…
$87,186
Shop 100 m² in Oroklini, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Oroklini, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
It is under construction in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 100 square meters for s…
$340,336
Shop 56 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 56 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 56 m²
Discover outstanding retail opportunities in the lively city center of Larnaca with these sh…
$109,963
Shop 92 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 92 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 92 m²
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
$2,54M
Shop 32 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 32 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 32 m²
Shop for sale in Larnaca Marina area with title deeds Located in one of the busiest and most…
$78,348
Shop 71 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 71 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 71 m²
For sale spacious shop in Larnaca Marina area with title deeds, Located in one of the most a…
$184,677
Shop 45 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 45 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
$825,170
Shop 75 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
Situated within the northeastern section of the development, it comprises a commercial build…
$418,709
Shop 93 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 93 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
With a ground-floor shop, guests can enjoy both convenience and relaxation while exploring t…
$1,97M
Shop 46 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 46 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 46 m²
With a ground-floor  shop, coffee shop, and rooftop bar, guests can enjoy convenience and re…
$857,235
Shop 104 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 104 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 104 m²
The highest building in Larnaca and conveniently situated on the main road of the most centr…
$1,52M
Shop 350 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 350 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Commercial building in a plot of 539 Sq in the center of Larnaca for sale! The building is l…
$980,840
Shop 197 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 197 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 197 m²
Shop of 132m2 internal area & 65m2 of mezzanine in an 8 storey building consisting of 39 uni…
$228,008
Shop 60 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 60 m²
New project is located in the heart of Larnaca City and 300 meters to American Academy and M…
$218,060
Shop 559 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 559 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 559 m²
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed use building in Larnaca. It has a 423sqm ground floo…
$1,23M
Shop 84 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 84 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 84 m²
Discover prime retail opportunities in the heart of Larnaca with these shops situated in the…
$166,429
Shop 89 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 89 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 89 m²
Modern project is located in the center of the town, Larnaca. The building consisting of 2 s…
$325,725
