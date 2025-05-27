Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

Larnaca
45
45 properties total found
Office 315 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 315 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 315 m²
Spacious office for sale in Kleima, Aradippu, LarnacaLocated in a prominent place, along one…
$740,798
Office 233 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 233 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 233 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$1,18M
Office 165 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 165 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 165 m²
Is ideally situated on Tenedou Street, near Griva Digeni Avenue in the Saint George area. It…
$1,33M
Office 178 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 178 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 178 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$679,524
Office 94 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 94 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
Is ideally situated on Tenedou Street, near Griva Digeni Avenue in the Saint George area. It…
$556,386
Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This property presents whole floor offices strategically situated just minutes away from Lar…
$810,733
Office 210 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$679,524
Office 73 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 73 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 73 m²
An office for sale in city center of Larnaca. Sea view Covered area 73 sq.m. 2nd floor Park…
$325,725
Office 119 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 119 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca. This elegant buil…
$774,020
Office 135 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 135 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 135 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$424,703
Office 185 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 185 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 185 m²
Located within Larnaca's bustling Port Area, this property presents whole floor offices conv…
$1,20M
Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$508,131
Office 123 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 123 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 123 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$634,078
Office 169 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 169 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments in a Luxurious Gated Complex in Limassol These exquisitely …
$551,404
Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/11
It is an 11-storey commercial building that provides all the comforts and amenities that you…
$820,093
Office 92 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 92 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 92 m²
An amazing office in the center of Larnaca for sale. The office is on the 5nd floor of the b…
$217,964
Office 140 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 140 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
It is an 11-storey commercial building that provides all the comforts and amenities that you…
$988,829
Office 119 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 119 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
Floor 13/15
It is a 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging Central Business District of Lar…
$896,990
Office 119 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 119 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca. This elegant buil…
$831,444
Office 288 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 288 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 288 m²
This commercial property provides office spaces for sale, strategically positioned near esse…
$1,28M
Office 288 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 288 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 288 m²
This commercial property offers office spaces for sale, strategically located near key ameni…
$1,19M
Office 158 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 158 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 158 m²
Located within Larnaka's developing Central Business District, this 17-story commercial buil…
$2,21M
Office 119 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 119 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
Situated in Larnaka's burgeoning Central Business District, this 17-story commercial buildin…
$921,021
Office 89 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 89 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
An amazing office in the center of Larnaca for sale. The office is on the 5nd floor of the b…
$239,761
Office 315 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 315 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 315 m²
Spacious office for sale in Kleima, Aradippou, Larnaca Situated in a prominent location alon…
$727,516
Office 235 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 235 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 235 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$1,10M
Office 119 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 119 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 119 m²
Floor 8/15
It is a 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging Central Business District of Lar…
$837,107
Office 198 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 198 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 198 m²
Is ideally situated on Tenedou Street, near Griva Digeni Avenue in the Saint George area. It…
$1,33M
Office 121 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 121 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 121 m²
This commercial building presents office spaces available for purchase, strategically positi…
$535,539
Office 117 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 117 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
Is ideally situated on Tenedou Street, near Griva Digeni Avenue in the Saint George area. It…
$694,293
