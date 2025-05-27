Show property on map Show properties list
Real Estate for Investments in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

11 properties total found
Investment 4 051 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 4 051 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 4 051 m²
Large plot of land for industrial construction for sale in the industrial zone of Aradippu, …
$553,889
Investment 1 580 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 580 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 580 m²
These are two residential buildings available for sale together. Excellently located in the …
$3,28M
Investment 4 051 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 4 051 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 4 051 m²
Large plot of land for industrial construction in Aradippou Industrial Area, Larnaca for sal…
$543,958
Investment 778 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 778 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Area 778 m²
Excellently located in the coastal town of Livadia, close to the sea, with easy and quick ac…
$1,40M
Investment 507 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 507 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 507 m²
Duplex apartments, fully furnished, titles deeds available. No transfer fee or V.A.T. Apartm…
$1,82M
Investment 1 800 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 800 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 800 m²
On the outskirts of Livadia in a newly developed area, this is a residential project that is…
$4,23M
Investment 892 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 892 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 892 m²
This remarkable five-storey commercial/residential building offers a prime investment opport…
$1,03M
Investment 790 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 790 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Area 790 m²
Excellently located in the coastal town of Livadia, close to the sea, with easy and quick ac…
$1,61M
Investment 1 335 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 1 335 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 335 m²
Unique investment opportunity at the most spectacular location of Larnaca at Finikoudes beac…
$4,67M
Investment 4 400 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 4 400 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 66
Bathrooms count 66
Area 4 400 m²
On the outskirts of Livadia in a newly developed area, this is a residential project that is…
$10,75M
Investment 3 130 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 3 130 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Area 3 130 m²
Warehouse for sale in Livadia area near the sea Plot with 40m X 160m frontage dimensions. …
$2,77M
Property types in Demos Larnakas

сommercial property
hotels
offices
shops
