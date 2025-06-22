Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Penthouses Terraced for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go