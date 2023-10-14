Pool Residential properties for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,95M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€757,680
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you for sale a luxury villa posisioned in a unique luxury residential complex on th…
€2,06M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,82M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€3,00M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 170 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,22M
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 201 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,43M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 254 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,30M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 375 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€1,15M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 233 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€950,000

