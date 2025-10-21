Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dali
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Dali, Cyprus

cottages
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dali, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 423 m²
Chara Homes 32 — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa in Dali, Nicosia Chara Homes 32 is a modern…
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dali, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go