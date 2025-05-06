Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Dali, Cyprus

5 properties total found
3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$265,262
3 bedroom house in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
This Modern property is located in Dali  area close to all amenities like schools, banks, su…
$479,522
3 room cottage in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
$240,237
Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
$792,638
Cottage 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Resale four bedroom detached house for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol province, with 280 sq.m.…
$800,790
