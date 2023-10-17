Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Dali
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Dali, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€800,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with garden, with park
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
€265,000
Cottage 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with basement in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with basement
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Resale four bedroom detached house for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol province, with 280 sq.m.…
€800,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale resale detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca district, with 180 s…
€240,000

