Residential properties for sale in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia

Stari Grad
7
7 properties total found
2 room house in Rudina, Croatia
2 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Stari Grad, one-story house with a floor plan area of 51 m2 plus a covered terrace of 33 m2,…
€299,999
Leave a request
3 room house in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Island of Hvar, Dol, renovated stone house of approx. 140 m2, on a plot of land of 625 m2. …
€460,000
Leave a request
House with Ownership document in Stari Grad, Croatia
House with Ownership document
Stari Grad, Croatia
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
HVAR ISLAND, VRBANJ, HOUSE FOR RENOVATION WITH BUILDING PERMITIn the picturesque village of …
€158,000
Leave a request
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with attic in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with attic
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
HVAR, Dol, House for saleOld family house in Dol, 3 km from the Old Town. Spacious outdoor s…
€150,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Rudina, Croatia
4 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
Hvar, Stari Grad, apartment house on two floors, floor plan area 129m2, living area with ter…
€495,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Hvar, Stari Grad, terraced house of approx. 177 m2, on three floors (ground floor, first, s…
€499,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Rudina, Croatia
3 room house
Rudina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Hvar, Dol,stone house with 3 auxiliary buildings, plot 960m2stone house with a total area of…
€195,000
Leave a request

