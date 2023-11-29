UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Split-Dalmatia County
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
109 properties total found
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1
1
42 m²
Split, Trstenik, one bedroom apartment of 41.5m2 on the 10th floor of a residential building…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
2
2
71 m²
The island of Brač, Sutivan, fully furnished two bedroom apartment with an interior area of …
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1
1
62 m²
Split, Žnjan, one-room comfortable apartment of 62 m2 on 3/4. on the first floor of a buildi…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Solin, Croatia
3
1
45 m²
Split, Lovret - smaller three-room apartment of 45.43m2This smaller three-room apartment is …
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2
2
92 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Novi Two-bedroom apartment in Kaštel Novi - new building Total area of the…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
74 m²
Split, Mertojak, comfortable two bedroom apartment for sale, sea Two bedroom apartment of a…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3
1
57 m²
Trogir, near the old city center, apartment with a total area of 57 m2, in a residential bui…
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3
2
74 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, apartment 74 m2, living room with kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms and t…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
3
1
57 m²
Kaštel Novi, two bedroom apartment under construction, area approx. 57 m2 on the 2nd floor o…
€171,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
2
2
56 m²
Hvar, Hvar, one bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a building of 43 m2 + a veranda of …
€218,400
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kastel Novi, Croatia
2
110 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, a beautiful penthouse of approx. 110 m2 on the 2nd floor and attic of a b…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Vucevica, Croatia
3
2
102 m²
Kaštel Gomilica, three bedroom apartment of 88.05 m2 + terrace of 15.66 m2 on the 2/2 floor …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
1
1
52 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, one bedroom comfortable apartment on the first floor of a new building. It c…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
74 m²
Split, Blatine, three bedroom apartment with registered area of 74 m2 (ownership certificate…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
2
72 m²
Split, Kocunar, three bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a residential building, surface …
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2
2
74 m²
Beautiful apartment in Čiovo (Balan area) with an open sea view Apartment area: 73.50m2 Th…
€209,222
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
3
1
72 m²
Makarska, Bili brig, two bedroom apartment of 72 m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential buildi…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3
2
119 m²
Seget Donji, luxurious apartment with open sea view Apartment area: 119m2 (with 2 balconies…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Vira, Croatia
1
1
122 m²
Hvar, Hvar, new construction, 2 apartments with parking spaces In a smaller residential bui…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
3
2
104 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13486 Brač, Sutivan Three-room apartment with an area of 104.37m2 on…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2
1
50 m²
Split, Lokve, two bedroom apartment, 50m2, on the 2nd floor of a building without an elevato…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with Train
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
73 m²
5
Exclusive apartment in the center of Split – ideal for life and work We present an apartment…
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace
Makarska, Croatia
4
111 m²
1/3
I26296 Krvavica
€385,047
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
75 m²
Split, Mertojak, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 75m2 with a garden …
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3
1
62 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 59m2 with a loggia of 6m2 on the 3rd floor of a r…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3
1
80 m²
Čiovo Island, Okrug Gornji, furnished and equipped apartment of 80.37 m2 on the first floor …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
2
1
58 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€184,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
2
2
76 m²
Trogir, two bedroom luxury apartment, a perfect combination of elegance, comfort and modern …
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Trogir, Croatia
3
1
60 m²
Trogir, in a new building on the third floor of the building, an apartment of 60m2. The apa…
€292,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2
1
61 m²
Split, Kocunar, a two bedroom apartment of 61m2, on the 3rd floor of a residential building …
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
