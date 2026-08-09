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Apartments for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

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Split
29
Grad Makarska
76
Opcina Okrug
124
Makarska
76
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307 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582,655
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$440,487
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Penthouse A6 with roof terrace, view, garage, close to the beach The residential building…
$533,440
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S2 on the first floor of a small residential building, Okrug Gor…
$399,414
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1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$185,700
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S13 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$527,270
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a two-room apartment S6 on the second floor of a new modern building, Okrug G…
$257,099
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S14 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$585,856
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Trogir, island of Čiovo, south orienta…
$305,929
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New project Okrug Gornji, 14 apartments, S1 We are selling 14 apartments in a new project…
$284,288
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
New project Okrug Gornji, 14 apartments, S5 We are selling 14 apartments in a new project…
$279,286
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji. Modern and high-quality…
$224,630
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/4
The Hills Residence in Makarska is a cutting-edge residential complex that brings modern arc…
$321,438
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$284,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$379,824
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S2 on the first floor, directly by the sea and beach, Okrug Gorn…
$600,091
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment on the first floor S2, 200 m from the sea We are selling a luxury apartm…
$427,392
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$629,216
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$605,472
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$293,403
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S9 on the second floor of a new bui…
$581,499
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$534,240
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2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor, 200 meters from the sea and beach, Okrug …
$313,525
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$379,824
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling a two-room apartment S4 on the first floor of a new modern building, Okrug Go…
$245,413
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2 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Apartment S4 for sale on the first floor of a building, Seget Donji The apartment is loca…
$231,165
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Trogir, island of Čiovo, south orienta…
$564,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor, second row to the sea and beach, Okrug Go…
$647,157
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3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
We are selling an apartment S2 on the ground floor with a garden, elevator, swimming pool, i…
$384,727
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S8 on the third floor of a new buil…
$585,856
Leave a request

Property types in Split-Dalmatia County

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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