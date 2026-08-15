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Residential properties for sale in Grad Komiza, Croatia

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4 properties total found
5 room house in Grad Komiza, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
I26960 Vinka Foretića
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
KOMIŽA, Vela Banda, functional apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1st floor, part of the yard, rarit…
$282,324
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3 room apartment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/7
Komiža center, spacious 3BDR seaview apartment with terrace, opportunity! On the second floo…
$321,075
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House 10 rooms in Grad Komiza, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 950 m²
Vis, Komiža In an beautiful bay on agricultural land with a total area of 55,000 m2, there …
Price on request
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