Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Marmara Region
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Cekmekoey
1
Istanbul
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop 2 bedroomsin Cekmekoey, Turkey
Shop 2 bedrooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 bath 86 m²
€ 125,705

Properties features in Marmara Region, Turkey

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir