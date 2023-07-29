Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region

Commercial real estate in Istanbul, Turkey

Kuecuekcekmece
5
Kagithane
4
Cekmekoey
3
Esenyurt
3
Kadikoey
3
85 properties total found
Investment 10 bedrooms in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Investment 10 bedrooms
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 23
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT   Designed with passion built with quality award winning civi…
€ 2,000,000
Shop in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€ 404,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 164 m²
Ready Commercial Properties in a Big Complex in Beylikdüzü. Located on the main street, comm…
€ 662,000
Office in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 269 m²
Commercial Shops Located in Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Shops are located in one of the most…
€ 1,260,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€ 367,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 464,000
Office in Avcilar, Turkey
Office
Avcilar, Turkey
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Commercial Properties Near E-5 Highway in Avcilar Istanbul. Commercial properties for sale i…
€ 141,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€ 304,000
Office in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 55 m²
Modern Sea View Commercial Properties in Istanbul Maltepe. Commercial properties for sale ar…
€ 369,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€ 701,000
Office 1 bedroom in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 20
Well Located Suitable for Investment Home Offices in İstanbul. Home offices for sale in Turk…
€ 263,000
Office 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,940,000
Office 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,305,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in the Heart of Business Center in Istanbul. The luxury compound is located …
€ 1,115,000
Office 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 4
Environmentally-Friendly Building for Sale in Istanbul Uskudar. The building in Istanbul is …
€ 3,550,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Furnished Commercial Properties Near Bridges in Kagithane Istanbul. Commercial properties of…
€ 584,000
Office in Istanbul, Turkey
Office
Istanbul, Turkey
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 65
Ready to Move Offices with City Views in Sariyer Istanbul. Key ready offices are situated in…
€ 753,000
Shop in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 427,000
Office in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern Design Offices Suitable for Investment in Beylikduzu. Modern offices are located near…
€ 546,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
Shops and Offices with Spacious Design in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury shops and offices are l…
€ 167,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 528,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 10
Hotel Rooms in a Complex with Rich Facilities in İstanbul. Hotel rooms for sale in Istanbul …
€ 288,000
Office 3 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 1,255,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 804,000
Office 1 bedroom in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Home Offices with High-Profit Potentials in Zeytinburnu Istanbul. The investment offices are…
€ 521,000
Commercial real estate in Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate
Cihangir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 9
Boutique Hotel Close to Major Points of City in Istanbul Taksim. The boutique hotel is locat…
€ 6,740,000
Commercial real estate in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€ 17,880,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€ 502,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment Hotel Rooms in a Mixed Complex in Istanbul. The hotel rooms offering an investmen…
€ 249,000
Shop in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€ 647,000

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

hotels
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir