Spain
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Spain
252 properties total found
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 30,000,000
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
16 149 m²
€ 18,700,000
Spain Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 4 **** near the international …
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms
99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
14 bath
1 063 m²
€ 1,700,000
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
7 bath
160 m²
€ 450,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
280 m²
€ 650,000
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
35 bath
6 275 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 10,790,000
Amazing place! The sea coast is a few steps away and the developed infrastructure of the cit…
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
€ 10,000,000
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Hotel
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
18 bath
1 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,055,000
We bring to your attention a profitable investment offer on the entire Costa Blanca and a re…
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Calp, Spain
7 bath
160 m²
€ 470,000
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
€ 7,500,000
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
€ 750,000
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
