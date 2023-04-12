Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Spain

252 properties total found
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 1,700,000
Hotelin Spain, Spain
Hotel
Spain, Spain
€ 30,000,000
Hotelin Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
16 149 m²
€ 18,700,000
Spain Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 4 **** near the international …
Hotel 30 bedroomsin Periana, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Periana, Spain
30 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 2,750,000
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
14 bath 1 063 m²
€ 1,700,000
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
Hotelin Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Hotel 15 bedroomsin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
€ 70,000,000
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
Hotelin Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Puerto Real, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
7 bath 160 m²
€ 450,000
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 280 m²
€ 650,000
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotel 22 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
35 bath 6 275 m² Number of floors 5
€ 10,790,000
Amazing place! The sea coast is a few steps away and the developed infrastructure of the cit…
Hotelin Almogia, Spain
Hotel
Almogia, Spain
12 300 m²
€ 22,000,000
DescriptionHotel 3* on the 1st sea line on the Costa del Sol, 189 rooms, 22 million €, 6% pr…
Hotelin Aspe, Spain
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 148 bedroomsin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel 148 bedrooms
Sencelles, Spain
€ 15,000,000
DescriptionSale of a 4* Hotel in Mallorca on the 1st sealine, 15 million euros! 4 * hotel, p…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
€ 6,500,000
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
Hotelin Sencelles, Spain
Hotel
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
€ 10,000,000
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
Hotelin Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
€ 40,000,000
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
Hotelin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
Hotel 18 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
18 bath 1 433 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,055,000
We bring to your attention a profitable investment offer on the entire Costa Blanca and a re…
Hotel 7 bathroomsin Calp, Spain
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Calp, Spain
7 bath 160 m²
€ 470,000
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
€ 7,500,000
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotelin Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
€ 1,690,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
€ 750,000
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…

