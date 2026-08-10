Hotels for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlacanti
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
7
Hotel Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 in Alicante, Spain
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000
Alicante, Spain
Area 767 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sale of a Resort Complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 A unique…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Hotel 30 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 30 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 30 m²
Castellon Plaza Hotel is a modern boutique hotel with 30 designer rooms with panoramic views…
$166,215
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Hotel 12 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 12 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 101
Bathrooms count 101
Area 12 000 m²
The international airport of Alicante is located at 25 km and the tram station at 300 meters…
$12,30M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Hotel 3 240 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 3 240 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 240 m²
3* hotel in Alicante. It's located on the second line of the beach, ONLY 100 metres from the…
$3,15M
Leave a request
Hotel in Alicante, Spain
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
(RU) Продаётся гостиница в Аликанте в районе Altozano. Общая площадь 89.00 м2, гостиница 198…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Hotel 550 m² in el Campello, Spain
Hotel 550 m²
el Campello, Spain
Area 550 m²
HOTEL RESTAURANTE SITUADO EN LA MONTAÑA, MUY CERCA DE LA LOCALIDAD DE AIGÜES Y A 5 KM DE LA …
$649,892
Leave a request
Hotel 5 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 5 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 47
Area 5 000 m²
Building under construction for sale. 30% of the building remains to be finished. The buildi…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Hotel 4 650 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 4 650 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 650 m²
Spacious property*** first line to the sea, just 40 minutes from Alicante airport. After a m…
$7,14M
Leave a request

Property types in lAlacanti

сommercial properties
offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go