Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Very central hotel for sale in Benidorm. It´s surrounded by all kinds of services. Good aver…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Hotel 5 851 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 5 851 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 118
Bathrooms count 118
Area 5 851 m²
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 metres…
$12,60M
Leave a request
For Sale: NEW Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – €1.35 Million, 7.52% Yield! in Benidorm, Spain
For Sale: NEW Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – €1.35 Million, 7.52% Yield!
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 5
For Sale: NEW Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – €1.35 Million, 7.52% Yield! Location: I…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 800 m² in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Hotel 1 800 m²
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 800 m²
There is swimming pool, garden areas. It consists of 20 apartments of 40 m2 with bedroom wit…
$3,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in la Marina Baixa

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go