Hotels for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 169 m²
€870,000
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with elevator in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Hotel in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
Area 5 175 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
€7,50M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 891 m²
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
€5,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Rupia, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Rupia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Hotel with elevator in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Barcelona, Spain
Area 261 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
€1,35M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 270 m²
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
€750,000
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 273 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
€1,07M
Hotel in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
Area 8 000 m²
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
€18,50M
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 500 m²
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
€2,95M
Hotel with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Area 4 736 m²
Spain. Barcelona 4 * hotel in Barcelona City Hotel 4 * in Barcelona near the city center, cl…
€27,00M
Hotel with terrace in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona 4 * Business Hotel in Barcelona 4 * Barcelona City Business Hotel. The hotel…
€27,30M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * in Barcelona ( Eixample ) Awesome 3 *** hotel in the tourist centr…
€26,00M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 3 800 m²
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 **** in the center of Barcelona Hotel 3 *** in the center of Barcelo…
€23,70M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * next to Paseo de Gracia Small cozy hotel 3 *** in the center of Ba…
€7,00M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 525 m²
Spain Barcelona Hotel 2 ** in the Eixample district City tourist hotel 2 ** in the historic …
€6,20M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 5 300 m²
Spain Barcelona Large building in the center under the 4-5 * Hotel Large 7-story building in…
€22,50M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 4 789 m²
Spain Barcelona Building in the center of the Great Building in the very center of Barcelona…
€14,00M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain.Barcelona Hotel 3 *** - the center of Barcelona. An excellent hotel 3 *** in the "Gold…
€23,00M
Hotel with yard in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with yard
Barcelona, Spain
Area 660 m²
Spain Barcelona Elite Apart Hotel in the center of Barcelona Residential building with luxur…
€1,80M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 4 785 m²
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 ***** near Plaza de España New modern stunning successfully operatin…
€23,00M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 **** next to Plaza España New modern hotel 4 **** next to Plaza Plaz…
€5,50M
Hotel with elevator in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Barcelona, Spain
Area 100 m²
Spain Barcelona Apartment-Hotel in the center of Barcelona Beautiful apartment in the center…
€790,000
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 435 m²
Spain. Barcelona Hostel in the Gracia Hostel district in the center of Barcelona, next to Gr…
€1,35M
Hotel with basement in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel with basement
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 824 m²
Spain. Barcelona Income House and Hotel Offer for Investors. Subject of sale: a beautiful bu…
€5,80M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel on 1 line A large operating hotel on the first line from the beach in …
€12,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ginestar, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ginestar, Spain
Area 11 200 m²
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M

