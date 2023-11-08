Hotels for sale in Catalonia, Spain

UAE
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
169 m²
€870,000
Recommend
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
€7,50M
1
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
€5,50M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Rupia, Spain
5
523 m²
2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
€1,35M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
273 m²
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
€1,07M
Recommend
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
8 000 m²
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
€18,50M
Recommend
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Barcelona, Spain
2 500 m²
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
€2,95M
Recommend
Hotel with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
4 736 m²
Spain. Barcelona 4 * hotel in Barcelona City Hotel 4 * in Barcelona near the city center, cl…
€27,00M
Recommend
Hotel with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona 4 * Business Hotel in Barcelona 4 * Barcelona City Business Hotel. The hotel…
€27,30M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * in Barcelona ( Eixample ) Awesome 3 *** hotel in the tourist centr…
€26,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
3 800 m²
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 **** in the center of Barcelona Hotel 3 *** in the center of Barcelo…
€23,70M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * next to Paseo de Gracia Small cozy hotel 3 *** in the center of Ba…
€7,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
1 525 m²
Spain Barcelona Hotel 2 ** in the Eixample district City tourist hotel 2 ** in the historic …
€6,20M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
5 300 m²
Spain Barcelona Large building in the center under the 4-5 * Hotel Large 7-story building in…
€22,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 789 m²
Spain Barcelona Building in the center of the Great Building in the very center of Barcelona…
€14,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain.Barcelona Hotel 3 *** - the center of Barcelona. An excellent hotel 3 *** in the "Gold…
€23,00M
Recommend
Hotel with yard
Barcelona, Spain
660 m²
Spain Barcelona Elite Apart Hotel in the center of Barcelona Residential building with luxur…
€1,80M
1
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 785 m²
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 ***** near Plaza de España New modern stunning successfully operatin…
€23,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 **** next to Plaza España New modern hotel 4 **** next to Plaza Plaz…
€5,50M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
Spain Barcelona Apartment-Hotel in the center of Barcelona Beautiful apartment in the center…
€790,000
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
435 m²
Spain. Barcelona Hostel in the Gracia Hostel district in the center of Barcelona, next to Gr…
€1,35M
Recommend
Hotel with basement
Barcelona, Spain
2 824 m²
Spain. Barcelona Income House and Hotel Offer for Investors. Subject of sale: a beautiful bu…
€5,80M
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Spain Barcelona Hotel on 1 line A large operating hotel on the first line from the beach in …
€12,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
€10,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Recommend
