Hotels for sale in Catalonia, Spain

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Hotels in Catalonia, Spain

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Barcelona
4
Girona
3
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11 properties total found
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel
Catalonia, Spain
Area 16 155 m²
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel for Sale at €30.5 Million! ·…
$35,74M
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Hotel 4 992 m² in Catalonia, Spain
Hotel 4 992 m²
Catalonia, Spain
Area 4 992 m²
On sale is a 4* hotel with an operator in the most popular tourist city of the Costa Brava. …
$19,27M
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Hotel 2 914 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 914 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 914 m²
Hotel 4* in the popular resort town of Sitges just 40 km from the center of Barcelona.Enviro…
$37,04M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 606 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 606 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 606 m²
On sale a three-storey building for a hotel in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:many res…
$1,01M
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Hotel 2 002 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 002 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 002 m²
The hotel is for sale with a license for hotel activities and 5 commercial premises. The obj…
$17,36M
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Hotel in Platja dAro, Spain
Hotel
Platja dAro, Spain
Number of floors 2
$8,00M
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain in el Masnou, Spain
Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
el Masnou, Spain
Rooms 65
Area 6 500 m²
Sale of an Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain — €12,000,000, 6% ROI! · T…
$14,06M
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Hotel 475 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 475 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 475 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the center of Sitges. Environment:city squarea huge variety of ho…
$1,85M
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Hotel 4 736 m² in Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Hotel 4 736 m²
Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Rooms 80
Area 4 736 m²
Number of floors 7
A 4 stars hotel in Barcelona is sold. The hotel has 80 rooms, each of which is equipped with…
$24,79M
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 1 600 m²
Cosy, family-run Hotel, first opened its doors in 1970 and acting on the present. The hotel …
$1,31M
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EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS! 5★ Boutique Hotel with Private Winery in Catalonia, Spain — €15.5 million in Priorat, Spain
EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS! 5★ Boutique Hotel with Private Winery in Catalonia, Spain — €15.5 million
Priorat, Spain
Rooms 26
EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR INVESTORS! 5★ Boutique Hotel with Private Winery in Catalonia, Spain …
$17,67M
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