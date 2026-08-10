Hotels for sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Hotels in Barcelona, Spain

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сommercial properties
386
restaurants
59
offices
10
shops
76
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6 properties total found
Hotel 2 914 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 914 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 914 m²
Hotel 4* in the popular resort town of Sitges just 40 km from the center of Barcelona.Enviro…
$37,04M
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Hotel 606 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 606 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 606 m²
On sale a three-storey building for a hotel in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:many res…
$1,01M
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Hotel 2 002 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 002 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 002 m²
The hotel is for sale with a license for hotel activities and 5 commercial premises. The obj…
$17,36M
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Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain in el Masnou, Spain
Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
el Masnou, Spain
Rooms 65
Area 6 500 m²
Sale of an Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain — €12,000,000, 6% ROI! · T…
$14,06M
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Hotel 475 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 475 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 475 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the center of Sitges. Environment:city squarea huge variety of ho…
$1,85M
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Hotel 4 736 m² in Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Hotel 4 736 m²
Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Rooms 80
Area 4 736 m²
Number of floors 7
A 4 stars hotel in Barcelona is sold. The hotel has 80 rooms, each of which is equipped with…
$24,79M
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