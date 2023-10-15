Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Barcelona
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Moianes
10
Hotel To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 720 m²
DescriptionGorgeous Boutique-Hotel for sale in the heart of Barcelona, ​​2.750.000 €The eleg…
€2,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
€15,00M
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with With furniture in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with With furniture
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 30
Area 1 500 m²
DescriptionThe New Hotel 3 * in the center of Barcelona, 10 million euros!!!Year of construc…
€10,00M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the center of Barcelona.Consists of 18 rooms, designed for …
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Description4* Hotel in Barcelona for sale, 100 rooms, 25 million Euro!!!Profitable Hotel in …
€25,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with Lift in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with Lift
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 260 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the heart of Barcelona: 2.7 million €, 7.5% profitability!!…
€2,70M
Hotel 67 rooms in el Bruc, Spain
Hotel 67 rooms
el Bruc, Spain
Rooms 67
Area 8 000 m²
Hotel in Barcelona on the slope of Montserrat Mountain surrounded by natural lads.  A grea…
€7,00M
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Barcelones, Spain
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
Offered for sale fantastic hotel in Barcelona, Spain This hotel is located in a very quiet …
€35,70M

Property types in Barcelona

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir