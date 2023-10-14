Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Valencia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Valencia, Spain

сommercial property
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir