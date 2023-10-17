Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
227
The Municipality of Sithonia
71
Kassandria
39
Nikiti
36
Polygyros
36
The municipality Nea Propontida
32
Municipality of Aristotle
25
Ierissos
15
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€1,50M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Investment opportunity with this custom-built villa including 3 separate homes (needs some f…
€550,000
Hotel 21 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Commercial real estate in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4162 - Building FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €1.150.000 . This 12…
€1,15M
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€750,000
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the heart of Hanioti with a shop and living area combined on 3 levels…
€290,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
€1,20M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
2 Maiosnettes on a corner unit in the thriving town of Pefkohori Halkidiki with a great prim…
€614,000
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Thriving business of rental apartments for sale in a fabulous location in Polihrono with 450…
€795,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal investment for sale in a prime area of Kalithea Halkidiki with a total of 121 sq meter…
€265,000
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 15
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€2,50M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Commercial real estate with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Fokea, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in this luxury building…
€2,00M
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 11
Apartments for sale in a prime location with 500 m of rental space on 2 floors plus basement…
€1,10M
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking in Polychrono, Greece
Shop 5 bathrooms with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bathrooms count 5
Ideal investment with these shops for sale in the seaside town of POLIHRONO with a total of …
€380,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Building of rental apartments for sale in pristine condition, with 250 sq m of rental area. …
€695,000
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity knocks with these 8 apartments in front of the beach, ideal for an in…
€3,40M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Paliouri, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious villas 300 m2 with a large pool, endless panoramic sea views, and a manicured gard…
€650,000
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Investment opportunity with 111.60 sq meters of space very close to the seaside plus a 30 m …
€350,000
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 23
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,45M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal Investment Opportunity for sale with 184 sq meters of living area including 600 m gard…
€280,000
Commercial real estate with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Ideal Investment Opportunity for sale with 360 sq meters of living area including 700 m gard…
€995,000
Hotel 32 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€350,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 3 floors, 19 rooms. The rooms are furnished, there are equipped kitche…
€3,50M

