Houses for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

101 property total found
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
House for sale (suitable for year-round living) in the village "Dubishche" 27 km from Moscow…
$110,000
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Excellent house in Zabolotye village of Uzden district, 1.5 km from Uzda, 55 km from Moscow …
$30,000
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
For sale a cozy country house in ST "Litvyanka"! Well-groomed and equipped house of timber o…
$8,600
House in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
House in Prusinovo, Uzdensky district, Nemansky S/s! 80 km. from Moscow Ring Road!The Slutsk…
$6,000
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
I'll sell the cottage. In the landscaped garden partnership "Contact", Slutsk direction. It'…
$19,500
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
We offer to your attention a cozy house made of timber with an area of 77.3 square meters, l…
$12,400
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 284 m²
An unfinished house in the Slutsk direction is for sale. House of brick, in 3 levels: 3rd fl…
$30,000
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$13,900
Cottage in Karaleva, Belarus
Cottage
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 238 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in Korolevo (26 km from Moscow Ring Road) - watch a video tour …
$156,900
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
I'll sell the house in "Clean Krinitsa". I will sell a luxury cottage near the forest, 40 ki…
$59,000
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
This unique two-storey house in the picturesque village of Yachenko, Uzdensky district, Desc…
$52,900
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Sale of a residential house in Basmanovka, Minsk region.Details on the phone. Contract numbe…
$79,500
House in Karaleva, Belarus
House
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Cozy log house in a fabulous corner! ❤️ Dreaming of your own country house, where you can re…
$76,900
House in Dzescanka, Belarus
House
Dzescanka, Belarus
Area 206 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-storey house located in a picturesque corner of Belarus, in the…
$122,500
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Cottage for sale in a landscaped village Basmanovka The cottage has two entrances, the size …
$169,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 193 m²
We present to your attention a spacious brick house with all the amenities of 2010 built, wi…
$147,500
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House with a land plot 60 km from Moscow ❤️ For sale a house with a flat plot of land in the…
$5,490
3 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
In the cozy corner of the city, the detachment, on Karl Marx Street, is a comfortable house …
$53,000
2 bedroom house in Dzescanka, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Dzescanka, Belarus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer a magnificent modern house in the suburbs of Minsk! Deshchenka is located in the Uz…
$94,000
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A residential building from a beam painted on the outside 6.4 by 8.8 m on a bottle foundatio…
$12,500
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Spacious garden house 86.6 sq.m. with a land plot of 6 acres in ST "Veras-Caliber", Slutsk d…
$18,500
2 room house in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Do not miss the summer, spend it with your family in nature. Gardenary Comfort « Sun 201…
$24,900
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place of Uzda. Minsk region., 54 km from MKAD in the …
$59,000
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
5 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in a quiet area of ​​the city of Ozd, on a coward street, expects its ne…
$77,500
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a cozy, strong house +11 acres of land in a lifetime inherited property, on a quiet…
$32,500
House in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
We offer a good house in Stalbivshchyna. Minsk region, Uzden district, 69 km from Moscow Rin…
$11,500
House in Magilna, Belarus
House
Magilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
House for sale on the first coastline of the river Neman in ag. Gravely. Minsk region, Uzden…
$18,500
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
A unique place for a country life in   d. Zhmaki. Minskobl., Uzdenskyr-n, 22kotmkad. ----…
$23,900
House in Vozera, Belarus
House
Vozera, Belarus
Area 193 m²
House for sale in the cottage microdistrict of the agro-town Lake. HOUSE/COTTGE. Built in 2…
$140,000
