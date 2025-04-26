Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Dzescanski selski Savet
34
Azerski selski Savet
21
Uzda
19
Uzdzenski selski Savet
17
Show more
19 properties total found
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$13,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
I'll sell the house in "Clean Krinitsa". I will sell a luxury cottage near the forest, 40 ki…
$59,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanka, Belarus
House
Dzescanka, Belarus
Area 206 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-storey house located in a picturesque corner of Belarus, in the…
$122,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 193 m²
We present to your attention a spacious brick house with all the amenities of 2010 built, wi…
$147,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Spacious garden house 86.6 sq.m. with a land plot of 6 acres in ST "Veras-Caliber", Slutsk d…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place of Uzda. Minsk region., 54 km from MKAD in the …
$59,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Uzda, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in a quiet area of ​​the city of Ozd, on a coward street, expects its ne…
$77,500
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Dzescanka, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Dzescanka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
It is offered for sale a cozy two -story house located in the picturesque corner of Belarus,…
$122,500
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale dacha in the Slutsk direction in the village "Dubrava".The house is made of wood, l…
$33,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 1005/1 from 2024-07-11
$109,000
Leave a request
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
We present to your attention a spacious brick house built in 1986, with a total area of 89.8…
$95,500
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Samenavicy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Samenavicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque area of the agro-town of Semenovichi, on the blessed land of the Minsk re…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Samenavicy, Belarus
House
Samenavicy, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In the picturesque area of the agro-town of Semenovichi, on the blessed land of the Minsk re…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale unfinished 2-storey house with a garage in the village of Ryabinivka Uzdensky distr…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a plot with a house and a bath is located in a picturesque place of the garden asso…
$26,500
Leave a request

