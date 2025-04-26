Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Dzescanski selski Savet
34
Azerski selski Savet
21
Uzda
19
Uzdzenski selski Savet
17
16 properties total found
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Excellent house in Zabolotye village of Uzden district, 1.5 km from Uzda, 55 km from Moscow …
$30,000
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$13,900
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Cottage for sale in a landscaped village Basmanovka The cottage has two entrances, the size …
$169,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 193 m²
We present to your attention a spacious brick house with all the amenities of 2010 built, wi…
$147,500
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 101 m²
We present to your attention a spacious block house, overlaid with brick, with all the ameni…
$69,000
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
In a quiet corner of the Uzden district, where birds meet the dawn with their trills, and th…
$19,900
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale dacha in the Slutsk direction in the village "Dubrava".The house is made of wood, l…
$33,500
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Agrostead with 3 houses on a plot of 12.8 acres in a picturesque place with houses equipped …
$79,900
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a well-groomed beautiful plot 25 km from Minsk. The house…
$54,900
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Single-apartment residential building (25 sq.m.) is for sale in Minsk region, Uzden district…
$11,500
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 1005/1 from 2024-07-11
$109,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
We present to your attention a spacious brick house built in 1986, with a total area of 89.8…
$95,500
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cottage with a residential house in the Uzden district in the Algorithm village, …
$11,500
House in Hotland rural council, Belarus
House
Hotland rural council, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a residential house with a plot of 25 acres in the village of Veliky Malinovka, Uzd…
$7,000
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale unfinished 2-storey house with a garage in the village of Ryabinivka Uzdensky distr…
$21,000
