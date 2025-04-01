Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slabadski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 11 m²
The 2-story brick cottage of 2008 is sold with the attic. Woods are wooden, the front door i…
$7,500
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
$22,500
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 193 m²
$99,000
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
$25,000
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
$47,800
House in Losa, Belarus
House
Losa, Belarus
Area 222 m²
$235,000
Properties features in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

