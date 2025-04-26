Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Dzescanski selski Savet
34
Azerski selski Savet
21
Uzda
19
Uzdzenski selski Savet
17
4 properties total found
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Cottage for sale in a landscaped village Basmanovka The cottage has two entrances, the size …
$169,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Magnificent house in a quiet area of the city of Uzda, on the street Trusa, waiting for its …
$77,500
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
House in Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
Area 135 m²
We present to your attention a spacious brick house built in 1986, with a total area of 89.8…
$95,500
