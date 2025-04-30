Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Smalyavichy
33
Drackauski selski Savet
4
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
3
Usazski selski Savet
3
47 properties total found
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an excellent 2-room apartment with Euro-renovation in the city-satellite Smolevichi…
$67,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
Room in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a prestigious building with an area of 486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel and…
$399,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$166,540
3 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda, Smolevichi direction. The apartment is lo…
$84,000
1 room apartment in Čarnicki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale Smolevichy district, Chernitsky, Central str., 22. The apartment is locat…
$5,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/1
$265,200
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale is an excellent spacious 2-room apartment in the center of Smolevichi on Sovetskaya…
$75,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment with land. ❤️ For sale three-bedroom apartment with a land plot and a sep…
$69,900
3 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a share in the building for reconstruction in Townhouse 150 sq.m. Ag.Sloboda, 15 km…
$42,000
Apartment in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale ½ share   at home Smolevichi district, d. Breathe. From art. East metro by car 20 m…
$11,000
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house is located in the city center on a quiet street. All infrastructure facilities are…
$45,000
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Looking for comfortable accommodation in a quiet area, but in the city center? We offer you …
$77,800
5 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
5 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse 201 sq.m. with an adjacent plot of 10 acres in personal use. Ag.Sloboda, 15 km fro…
$83,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Link to Tik Tok review 3k apartment brick house in the center of Smolevichi 3-room apartment…
$69,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
3 room apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment in D. Zarechye, 43 Zarechenskaya str. (Smolevichi district,…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-room apartment, 33 kilometers from Minsk, in a quiet, calm and beautiful place in…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
$157,300
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 5/1
$224,900
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$198,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment in Smolevichy near the reservoir! Stylish, spacious apartm…
$87,900
1 room apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
1-bedroom apartment for renovation ❤️ Warm one-bedroom apartment in a brick house! Address: …
$24,000
2 bedroom apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
$33,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Looking for comfortable accommodation in a quiet area, but in the city center? We offer you …
$77,800
3 room apartment in Usaza, Belarus
3 room apartment
Usaza, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
I will sell a three-room apartment on the 2nd floor in a brick house, in Usyazh, on Central …
$33,900
3 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3 - apartment in a blocked residential building in ag. Sloboda, Pekalinsky S/S, Smo…
$49,500
Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

