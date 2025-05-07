Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kurganski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
7
7 properties total found
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Log house in the village of Zabolotye ❤️ A good offer is a house among picturesque nature. A…
$10,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a manor from a timber in Zabrodieu. Smolevichsky district, 50 km from MKAD.The plot…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale frame house in the station Shipyany, Smolevichi district .52 km on the Moscow Ring …
$39,500
Leave a request
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Atmospheric historical place - for those who love silence. once from 1816 to 1853, this vill…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Agro estate with a plot in the D. StrievoExcellent house with a bath and a large plot in a p…
$78,000
Leave a request
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House for sale D. Studenko, Smolevichsky district, Moscow e.g. 45km from MKAD Minsk. The hou…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Kurganne, Belarus
House
Kurganne, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A house for sale in Kurganye, Smolevichy district. The house is located on a flat plot of 25…
$35,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go