Monthly rent of offices in Hrodna, Belarus

Office 233 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 233 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 3
The administrative-trading premises on the street. Obukhova, 16. The entire second floor wi…
$3,748
per month
Office 154 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 154 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/4
For rent non-residential premises in the very center of Grodno with a beautiful view from th…
$1,848
per month
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Floor 3/3
A retail space of 219.8 sq.m. is rented, located on the third floor of the shopping furnitur…
Price on request
Office 52 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 52 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
Rental of administrative premises in the shopping center on Pushkin Street, 31A in Grodno. …
Price on request
Office 49 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 49 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Office space and warehouse with a total area of ​​49.4 sq.m.Ceiling height - 3.50. Year of c…
$296
per month
