Monthly rent of offices in Minsk, Belarus

443 properties total found
Office 36 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 36 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 4
Office space for rent in the D-16 business centerAddress: Minsk, 16 Dolgobrodskaya str. (at …
$495
per month
Office 390 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 390 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/16
The premises located on the first floor of the Slavyansky Quarter residential complex with a…
Price on request
Office 85 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 85 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/13
We offer offices rental in the business center "Prism"! Business Center of Class "a". It…
Price on request
Office 20 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/10
Rent of a multifunctional premises Address: Minsk, st. K. Chornoy, 25 Square: 100 - 150 m2…
Price on request
Office 170 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 170 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
BC IQ is a class B+ business center, built using a combination of modern architectural and e…
Price on request
Office 400 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 400 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
The office of the cabinet system of st. Tolbukhina 6 b, 2nd floor. Area of ​​400 m2; 7 debs …
Price on request
Office 629 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 629 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 629 m²
Floor 5/6
The warehouse with built-in rack system is located on the 5th floor in a multi-level heated …
Price on request
Office 77 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 77 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/8
Office for rent, Internatsionalnaya st. 38.  76.95 sq. m, 12 EUR/sq. m, +VAT. Premises on th…
Price on request
Office 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer rent a spacious commercial with an area of ​​300 m2 on the second floor of a modern…
$4,500
per month
Office 78 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 78 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Предлагаем вашему вниманию офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65.…
$5
per month
Office 22 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 22 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/6
Offices for rent in the New Business Center on Pobediteley Avenue. Offices for rent from 40 …
Price on request
Office 295 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 295 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Floor 1
We offer office and administrative premises in Pervomaysky district on Kaliningrad Lane, 8. …
Price on request
Office 117 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 117 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/7
Agreement number with the agency 47/4a dated 2024-05-22
Price on request
Office 273 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 273 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/5
Excellent opportunity to rent an office space. Rent an autonomous office block in the admini…
$2,338
per month
Office 232 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 232 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/14
Office space for rent in Frunzensky district! You have the opportunity to rent 231.8 m2! Th…
$1,629
per month
Office 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Floor 5/9
Office premises in the administrative building at 33 Matusevich Street are available for ren…
Price on request
Office 19 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 19 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 19 m²
Floor 2/2
Office space for rent in the center of Minsk. Area from 19 to 100 sq. m. Office system. Good…
$134
per month
Office 147 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 147 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Floor 2
Rent 2 floors on the street. Klumova 3. 147.4 m2, 8 dolla/m2 with VAT. It is possible to re…
Price on request
Office 186 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 186 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 8/9
We offer to your attention spacious office blocks located at the address: Minsk, Dzerzhinsky…
$2,040
per month
Office 28 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 28 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
Office space for rent 27.6; 28.7; 68.3 and 79.5 m2.Details by phone. Contract number with ag…
$278
per month
Office 136 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 136 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention office rooms with an area of ​​53.7 m ² and 82.2 m ², located in …
$8
per month
Office 165 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 165 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/16
The premises located on the first floor of the Slavyansky Quarter residential complex with a…
Price on request
Office 73 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 73 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/7
Office premises from 67 sq.m. on the 6th, 7th and 8th floors at st. Myasnikova, 27. with fin…
$1,885
per month
Office 105 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 105 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/8
Office for rent, Internatsionalnaya st. 38.   104.94 sq. m, 12 EUR/sq. m, +VAT. Premises on …
Price on request
Office 230 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 230 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for rent a ground floor of universal purpose in the BC area of 230 square meters in…
Price on request
Office 86 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 86 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 4
Rent office space with a total area of 85.9m2 in the business center on Zybitskaya street, h…
Price on request
Office 49 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 49 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/7
Agency number 89/4a from 2024-10-11
Price on request
Office 290 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 290 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/5
We bring to your attention administrative premises in the prestigious multifunctional comple…
$5,962
per month
Office 163 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 163 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 163 m²
Office space for rent, 163 sq.m., office layout, excellent repairs. All utilities and fiber …
Price on request
Office 130 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 130 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Floor 6/7
BC IQ is a class B+ business center, built using a combination of modern architectural and e…
Price on request
