Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
20
Office Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Office 274 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 274 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/3
Administrative premises for rent in the Vostok district of Brest with a total area of ​​273.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 20 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
Trade and office premises are rented: 19.8 sq.m., 33.4 sq.m., 49.6 sq.m., 52.6 sq.m., 126.6 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 109 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 109 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Floor 1
Administrative premises for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 12 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 12 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Administrative premises for rent in the area of the Palaces of Brest with an area of 11.9 to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 310 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 310 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 310 m²
Administrative premises for rent with a total area of ​​310 sq.m in the industrial zone of t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 274 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 274 m²
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/4
Rent an Office in the ATIS HALL shopping and office center, on the pedestrian street Sovetsk…
$2,092
per month
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 200 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative building for rent in the south-eastern part (R-n Vychulki) of the city of Bre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 12 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 12 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative premises for rent in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (R - N Rechitsa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 274 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 274 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/4
Administrative premises for rent in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​273.7 sq.m. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 139 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Office 139 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
RentalsStatus of facility - warehouseAddress: Pinsk, Red Army, 18kArea - 139.3 m2Rented offi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 122 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 122 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Floor 6/6
Administrative premises for rent in the center of Brest with a total area of 122 sq.m. Isola…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 143 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 143 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/1
Administrative premises for rent in the microdistrict of the South City of Brest with a tota…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 300 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 300 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
Lease of the OfficeLocation: Brest, 65 Kalinin Street, Mr. Kievka.Area: 300 square meters.Pu…
$1,376
per month
Leave a request
Office 117 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 117 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 7/8
Administrative premises for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 140 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 140 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for rent in the area of Graevka city of Brest with a total area of 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 27 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Office 27 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer for small and medium-sized businesses the office premises. The advantages of thes…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 40 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 40 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
The administrative premises are rented in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 30 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for rent in the Graevka microdistrict (near Krasnogvardeyskaya Stree…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 143 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 143 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
The administrative premises are rented in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 26 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 26 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 6
Administrative premises for rent in the city center of Brest area from 26.3 to 76.3 sq.m. Ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 321 m² in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 321 m²
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/2
Multifunctional premises for rent in the area of ​​the village of Telmy - 2, Brest district,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 230 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 230 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
The administrative premises for rent in the area of ​​Hermson of the city of Brest with an a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 710 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 710 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 710 m²
Floor 14/1
Administrative premises in the business center "IQ" for rent in the Warsaw Highway area of ​…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go