Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office 245 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 245 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
An unfinished cottage is rented in Tarasovo, on Zamkovaya Street, 400 m from the Moscow Ring…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Office 4 467 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 4 467 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 4 467 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention the premises in the administrative-trading complex   opposite the…
$10
per month
Leave a request
Office 100 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 100 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
We bring to your attention premises in the administrative and shopping complex opposite the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go