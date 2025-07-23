Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Hrodna Region, Belarus

5 properties total found
Office 346 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office 346 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,735
per month
Office 233 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 233 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 3
The administrative-trading premises on the street. Obukhova, 16. The entire second floor wi…
$3,748
per month
Office 101 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 101 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
Rooms are rented in an administrative and production building, fully ready for operation, in…
Price on request
Office 61 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 61 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/10
Rent a room in Grodno on S. Bordernikov Street, with an area of 60.8 sq.m. The object con…
Price on request
Office 25 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 25 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/2
Rental of commercial premises in the historical center of Grodno on the street Gorodnichansk…
$306
per month
