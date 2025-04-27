Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

Office 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Office 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse is rented in the village of Sukhoruki, st. Bazovskaya, 1B-1.   The warehou…
$7,640
per month
Office 38 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 38 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
Offices located on the 2nd floor of a multifunctional building at the address: Minsk distri…
$5
per month
Office 527 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 527 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
Сдаются в аренду многофункциональные помещения, расположенные на 3 и мансардном этажах торго…
$5
per month
Office 2 030 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 030 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 030 m²
Floor 1/2
A building with heated warehouse space on the 1st floor and office space on the 1st and 2nd …
Price on request
