Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus

Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
10
Carnianski sielski Saviet
9
Malaryta
7
Chacislauski sielski Saviet
6
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Heroes of Defense of the Brest Fortress, 1970 p., 4 / 5 brick, 2…
$34,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
2-k apartment with a chic layout on F. Skorina Street! ❤️Want to live in a spacious apartmen…
$54,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 311 m²
Spacious 3-level brick house with all communications ❤️This house is the embodiment of comfo…
$229,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Markava, Belarus
House
Markava, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Great brick house for a large family on the shore of the lake ❤️A spacious house with a gara…
$18,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale (crossroads of M. Gorky and Chapaev streets)brick house.-…
$43,500
Leave a request
House in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A great place to create your spacious country world or holiday 2 families! Location: ST "Zor…
$7,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Good transport links, paved road. The house is built of gas silicate blocks, insulated, line…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Beautiful places. Separate cottage development near the village. The house is dilapidated. D…
$15,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 2-room bright and cozy apartment in a brick house on the mostComfortable and comfort…
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A house for sale in a picturesque location.Foundation-pile-growthGasosilicate wallsRoof, met…
$66,000
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
Great solution for a big family! The house is divided into three apartments, each of which …
$89,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/9
We offer a 3-k apartment with renovation at the address Leschinsky 33k1. Our advantages: A …
$125,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Malaryta District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go