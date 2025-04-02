Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
A well-appointed cottage in Alexandria. Kitchen 11.2 m2, furniture in it, when selling, r…
Price on request
House in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Price on request
Apartment in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Poldoma is sold at the address: Mogilev region, Shklovskaya district, agro-hornkok Alexandri…
$4,500
2 bedroom house in Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Alieksandryjski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
Alexandria, the best agrotown of Belarus.               The house is well-appointed, gas h…
$55,000
