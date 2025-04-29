Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
4
6 properties total found
Warehouse 41 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 41 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
We rent a room with a pit under the service station of cars in Grodno, st. Victory, 28. Area…
$6
Warehouse 436 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Warehouse 436 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 436 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is located in the city center, electricity is supplied, its own transformer sub…
$26,000
Warehouse 1 353 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 353 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 353 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
Warehouse 436 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Warehouse 436 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the center of the city, electricity, its own TP, in one territory…
$26,000
Warehouse 1 486 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 486 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 486 m²
Number of floors 1
Warehouse complex on Pobedy Street, 31 in Grodno is for sale. Total area is 1486.2 sq.m. Col…
$400,000
Warehouse 300 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a dry warehouse-freezer on the street. Victory, 31 in Grodno. The warehouse area is…
$1,200
