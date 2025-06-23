Show property on map Show properties list
Business for Sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Established business 1 567 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 1 567 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 567 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,17M
Established business 156 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 156 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a ready-made business - premium class beauty salon "Monroe". The salon was opene…
Price on request
Established business 91 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 91 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
A finished business in blacksmithing is sold on the street. Suvorova, 147 In Grodno with all…
$52,500
Established business 1 134 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Established business 1 134 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 134 m²
Number of floors 2
$680,000
Established business 577 m² in Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Established business 577 m²
Kurylavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 577 m²
We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a hunting farm located in Ezhivopisnaya Grodno reg…
$1,70M
