Houses for sale in Hrodna District, Belarus

Kapceuski selski Savet
27
Padlabenski selski Savet
23
Abuhauski selski Savet
10
Vercaliskauski selski Savet
8
114 properties total found
4 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
4 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a comfortable house with a terrace and an attic, a bathhouse and a garage in the…
$220,000
5 room house in Sapotskin, Belarus
5 room house
Sapotskin, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a plot with an unfinished house in a picturesque place near the forest.Location: Sop…
$51,000
4 room house in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a house with two plots (25 and 6 acres) in a picturesque place near Lake Stav in th…
$39,999
House in Gozski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gozski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a plot with a house in a picturesque place ST "Hope-2", Gozhsky S / S.A land plot o…
$50,000
House in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
The house is sold in the agricultural town of Porechye, st. New. This place is very popular …
$25,999
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the village of Zhukevichi, Koptevsky rural settlement, 2 km from the…
$40,000
2 room house in Indurski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Indurski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
$129,000
3 room house in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
3 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a plot with a house in the very center of the city of Skidel, on Lenin Street. …
$12,000
5 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Sopotskin village coun…
$116,000
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a modern residential house in an ecologically clean cottage village - Korobchitsy (…
$120,000
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale capital cottage near the forest.Location: Koptevsky S/S, ST Energetik-4.The house i…
$13,000
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Stylish modern house. For sale is a stylish mansard-type house in a quiet picturesque place …
$85,000
3 room house in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
A house for sale in the agro-town of Porechie, Novaya Street. This place is very popular amo…
$25,999
6 room house in Navasiolki, Belarus
6 room house
Navasiolki, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
A comfortable house for sale, located in a picturesque place - D. Novoselki(Kvasovsky distri…
$147,000
House in Abuhauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Abuhauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 265 m²
A chic house with a large territory in a picturesque place on the banks of the Neman in Mivo…
$180,000
House in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
A house made of timber, a bath on a plot of 25 acres surrounded by a forest, next to the Aug…
$176,000
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
On sale a land plot with an unfinished house, surrounded by a forest just 10 minutes from Gr…
Price on request
5 room house in Zytomla, Belarus
5 room house
Zytomla, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with an incomplete reconstruction in the village of Zhitnaya is sold (with the possi…
$40,000
House in Sapotskin, Belarus
House
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 147 m²
On sale a plot with an unfinished house in a picturesque place near the forest.Location: Sop…
$51,000
House in Kapceuka, Belarus
House
Kapceuka, Belarus
Area 234 m²
If you want silence, calmness and solitude, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, I …
$69,000
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Koptevsky village, Brosty. A quiet, cozy place wit…
$66,500
2 room house in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 17 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Dacha in ST "Forest 2", located behind the village of Korobchitsy.“Prepare a sleigh…
$16,000
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 328 m²
✔️Dear customers!We offer you a house that is ideal for creating a mini-hotel or renting, pr…
$255,000
5 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
When you want peace, quiet and privacy, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, we ima…
$298,000
3 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy cottage near the forest is for sale. A reliable house with stove heating. A spacious su…
$19,900
4 room house in Baranava, Belarus
4 room house
Baranava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region. Grodno district. Kvasovsky village coun…
$50,000
2 room house in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a country house in ST Gorizont, Porechsky s/s, with a beautiful view of the fore…
$13,000
2 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a house on a plot of 25 acres 150 m from the August Canal. Location: Grodno distric…
$25,000
3 room house in Indurski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Indurski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a cozy house in a quiet place near the Svisloch River, with a spacious land plot, ga…
$8,500
3 room house in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
$140,000
