Houses with garage for sale in Hrodna District, Belarus

Kapceuski selski Savet
27
Padlabenski selski Savet
23
Abuhauski selski Savet
10
Vercaliskauski selski Savet
8
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a modern residential house in an ecologically clean cottage village - Korobchitsy (…
$120,000
6 room house in Navasiolki, Belarus
6 room house
Navasiolki, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
A comfortable house for sale, located in a picturesque place - D. Novoselki(Kvasovsky distri…
$147,000
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Koptevsky village, Brosty. A quiet, cozy place wit…
$66,500
2 room house in Putryski, Belarus
2 room house
Putryski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy residential building for sale in ag. Putrishki district with a land plot of 0.25 hectar…
$105,000
House in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a house with two plots (25 and 6 acres) in a picturesque place near Lake Stav in th…
$39,999
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 465 m²
A house for sale under a clean finish in the village of Naumovichi. The land area is 24 acre…
$185,000
House in Labna Agarodniki, Belarus
House
Labna Agarodniki, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Location: Labno-Gardeniki, 8 km from the city. Grodno. A quiet, environmentally friendly pla…
$65,000
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 248 m²
On sale is a great house near Neman in Pos. Coastal (8 km from Grodno).The total area of the…
$100,000
House in Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Navasiolki, Belarus
Area 237 m²
A comfortable house for sale, located in a picturesque place - D. Novoselki(Kvasovsky distri…
$147,000
House in Sapotskin, Belarus
House
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Location: Sopotskin, Teolinska Street (20 km from Grodno).General information about the hous…
$30,000
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
For sale stylish residential house mansard type in a quiet picturesque place in the village …
$195,000
8 room house in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
8 room house
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, an 8-room residential building with engineering communication by the lake, a farm,…
$200,000
House in Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale cottage in a quiet picturesque place near the city in ST "Dubravushka-2". The plot …
$29,900
House in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 208 m²
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Sopotski village counc…
$116,000
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale wooden house in the village of Zavadichi, 56 (hutor), Grodno district, Vertelishkov…
$19,500
